Elon Musk's "Neuralink" looks to implant chips into the human brain The man behind SpaceX and Tesla now wants to get inside your brain. Elon Musk's startup company "Neuralink" is looking to implant chips in the human brain to help treat neural disorders. Some say the device could be one day also be used to link human brains right to the internet. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN's Lana Zak with details.