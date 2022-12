Elon Musk suspends Kanye West from Twitter, unveils plan to incentivize advertisers to return Twitter CEO Elon Musk says Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been suspended from the platform for inciting violence after more antisemitic tweets. Musk also unveiled his plan to businesses in hopes of bringing them back to advertising on Twitter. Yahoo senior columnist Rick Newman joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.