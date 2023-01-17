Elon Musk faces trial over 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private Elon Musk is facing a trial Tuesday over tweets he posted in 2018. Musk posted about a potential Tesla buyout that would have taken the company private, but that never happened, and the company's stock dropped. Seth Schachner, a managing director for Strat Americas, joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss what it means for Musk, Tesla and if the case could set a precedent for company executives and what they post on social media.