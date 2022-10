Elon Musk expected to make changes at Twitter after completing $44 billion takeover Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter in a $44 billion acquisition. There's already been a management shake-up within the company. After the deal closed, Musk fired three of Twitter's top executives. CBS' Catherine Herridge spoke with Kali Hays, a senior tech reporter with Business Insider, about other big changes expected for the social media site.