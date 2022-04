Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion Elon Musk and Twitter have reached a deal that will see the world's richest man buy the social media platform for $44 billion. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste explains how the deal came to be. Then David Kirkpatrick, the founder and editor-in-chief of Techonomy, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss what the sale means for users and the platform.