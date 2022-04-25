Watch CBS News

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

Twitter has agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk in a deal that values the company at $44 billion, the board announced Monday afternoon. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.