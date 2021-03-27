Live

Watch CBSN Live

Elizabeth Smart's fight against human trafficking

Twelve years ago, Elizabeth Smart was abducted, raped and held in captivity for nine months. Now she is teaming up with a group that sets up stings to free children and turning her ordeal into a weapon against human trafficking. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.