Eli Lilly cutting insulin price to $35 a month at most: CBS News Flash March 2, 2023 Drugmaker Eli Lilly is slashing the price of insulin to no more than $35 a month. A key House committee has voted to give President Biden the power to ban TikTok. And the second time was a charm: SpaceX and NASA launched a four man crew to the space station after an aborted launch earlier this week.