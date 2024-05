Elenor Mak talks launching Jilly Bing to create diversity in dolls Elenor Mak is the founder of Jilly Bing, the company behind the Jilly doll. Jilly is an Asian-American doll, created because Mak wanted to give her daughter a doll that looks like her, but she couldn't find one. The Jilly doll launched last summer and sold out within weeks. It is now available online and in certain stores.