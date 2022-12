Electric vehicles: Who's ahead, who's behind Electric vehicles' share of the market has doubled since 2021; experts estimate there will soon be 159 different EV models. But while Tesla makes up 65% of the U.S. EV market, their share has dropped steadily, with Ford and General Motors forecast to pass Tesla in market share by 2025. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with auto industry expert Tim Stevens about the future of EVs.