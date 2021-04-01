Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Witness sobs watching video of George Floyd struggling with officers
At least four dead in Orange, California business complex shooting
Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim on challenges Asian Americans are facing
Biden "strongly" backs moving MLB All-Star game out of Atlanta
Billionaires got 54% richer during pandemic year. How about you?
Biden unveils ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan
Investigation into cause of Tiger Woods car crash concludes
Administration launches $500,000 contest to improve face masks
Pentagon announces new policies on transgender troops
Coronavirus Crisis
CDC director warns of "impending doom" amid COVID spike
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high
White House leaves vaccine "passports" to private sector
Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus
N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Elections in Israel are underway
The polls are now open in Israel and the race is very close. Aaron David Miller, vice president at the Woodrow Wilson Center For Scholars, joins CBSN with more on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can survive this latest political battle.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On