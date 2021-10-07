Election experts testify to House committee on Arizona GOP-led audit The House Oversight Committee held a hearing to examine what Arizona Republicans called an audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results. Witnesses said the audit undermined faith in the election process. David Becker, the executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, and Gowri Ramachandran, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice's democracy program, both testified and join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano.