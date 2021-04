Election 2016: The big picture When it comes to the presidential election, there's one thing many Americans can actually agree on: by Wednesday it should be over. The campaign has been ugly and divisive to a tremendous degree. But as Martha Teichner reports, that's actually not at all unprecedented in American politics. Presidential scholars Douglas Brinkley, Joseph Cummins and Robert Lichter discuss how bad Election 2016 was, and how previous elections compared.