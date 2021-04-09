Election 2016: Potential Biden bid, Clinton's new ad Vice President Joe Biden may be moving up his decision on running for president, with reports it could happen as soon as this weekend. Other sources tell CBS News the announcement could be less than 10 days away. Also, Hillary Clinton's campaign starts running an attack ad Tuesday targeting the Benghazi investigation led by House Republicans. CBS News political director and “Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the 2016 race.