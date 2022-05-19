Watch CBS News

El Salvador seizes 810 kilograms of cocaine

Officials announced this week El Salvador's navy seized 810 kilograms of cocaine from a semi-submersible vessel far off the country's coast last Thursday. The drugs have an estimated value of about $2.25 million.
