To prove war crimes, Ukrainian families forced to bury loved ones twice
Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Depp and Heard
Biden heading to Asia amid rising threat of new North Korea nuclear test
DOJ employees push for leave for federal workers traveling for abortions
U.S. has vaccinated 20,000 migrants in border custody
911 dispatcher allegedly hung up on caller from Buffalo shooting scene
Senate nears vote on $39.8 billion Ukraine aid bill
Monkeypox case confirmed in Massachusetts
Ohio students suspended for posting racist signs
El Salvador seizes 810 kilograms of cocaine
Officials announced this week El Salvador's navy seized 810 kilograms of cocaine from a semi-submersible vessel far off the country's coast last Thursday. The drugs have an estimated value of about $2.25 million.
