El Paso Walmart shooter sentenced to life in prison The man behind one of the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences for the 2019 El Paso, Texas, Walmart shooting that killed 23 people and injured 22 more. He could still face the death penalty if convicted in a separate state case that has yet to go to trial. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson discusses.