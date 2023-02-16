Watch CBS News

El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 injured

One person was killed and three others wounded when gunfire erupted Wednesday night at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. Two suspects are in custody. Police said a fight broke out and escalated into the shooting.
