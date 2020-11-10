Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Trump Fires Esper
Coronavirus Updates
Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Las Vegas Documentary
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling
Listen live: Fate of Obamacare back before Supreme Court
Barr authorizes U.S. attorneys to pursue alleged voter fraud
Biden transition barrels forward while Trump administration stalls
Trump fires Esper as defense secretary 6 days after election
Black woman to lead Naval Academy's brigade for first time
Teen's decades-old murder solved with new DNA technology
New Miss USA is Mississippi's Asya Branch
CBS News' Full Election Results
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Pictures: Nation reacts after Joe Biden is projected to win 2020 election
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Money raised for Trump's election fights would help cover campaign debt
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a woman of many firsts
Biden rolls out COVID-19 advisory board
Voters approve police reform measures across the country
Allies see Biden re-engaging on crises from COVID to nuke standoffs
Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitch
El Paso funeral home says 220 people awaiting burial or cremation, most died of COVID-19
El Paso, Texas is struggling with ICUs amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while Utah's governor is now issuing a mandatory mask order. David Begnaud reports.
