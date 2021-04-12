Live

El Nino storms arriving on the West Coast

Communities that were dealing with wildfires and drought are now being covered under mudslides as storms brought on by El Nino pummel the West Coast. As Ben Tracy reports, more storms are coming throughout the week.
