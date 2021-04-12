Live

"El Chapo" captured after meeting with actor Sean Penn

Mexican officials have started efforts to send the drug lord known as “El Chapo” to the U.S. for trial. U.S. officials confirmed a meeting between Joaquin Guzman’s meeting in October with actor Sean Penn helped lead to his arrest Friday, after a six-month manhunt. Penn described their seven-hour interview in a Rolling Stone article released over the weekend. Guzman is now being held at the Altiplano prison, where he escaped from in July. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
