"El Chapo" captured after meeting with actor Sean Penn Mexican officials have started efforts to send the drug lord known as “El Chapo” to the U.S. for trial. U.S. officials confirmed a meeting between Joaquin Guzman’s meeting in October with actor Sean Penn helped lead to his arrest Friday, after a six-month manhunt. Penn described their seven-hour interview in a Rolling Stone article released over the weekend. Guzman is now being held at the Altiplano prison, where he escaped from in July. Manuel Bojorquez reports.