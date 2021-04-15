EgyptAir jet hijacker arrested The man who apparently hacked an Egyptian jet is under arrest and all the passengers are safe. The suspected hijacker allegedly took control of the plane overnight in Egypt and forced it to fly to Cyprus. The drama ended after someone from the hijacked plane jumped out of a cockpit window. Police surrounded that person. About seven other people exited down the plane’s stairs. About 50 passengers were released from the jet earlier Tuesday morning, including about eight Americans. Debora Patta reports from London.