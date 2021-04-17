EgyptAir Flight MS804 goes down enroute to Cairo

Live

Sixty-six people are feared dead after a Paris to Cairo EgyptAir flight suddenly and mysteriously went down. Wreckage has not been found. Some officials are suspecting terrorism may be a factor. Mark Phillips has more.
