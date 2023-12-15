Watch CBS News

Egg prices are expected to soar

Egg prices could spike again, thanks to an avian flu outbreak at a large egg producer. Courtenay Brown, an economics reporter for Axios, joins CBS News with a look at how this could affect Americans already grappling with inflation.
