Effort to rescue Foley and Sotloff was larger than Bin Laden raid The fighting force deployed to rescue journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff was made up of roughly 70 to 80 U.S. commandos, a much larger group than the one which killed Osama Bin Laden. While it appears the two Americans had once been held at the raid location, they were apparently moved prior to the operation. David Martin reports.