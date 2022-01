Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on keeping schools open amid Omicron surge President Joe Biden says he wants all schools to stay open despite concerns over the highly contagious Omicron variant. A growing number of school districts are adjusting their return from the holiday break because of COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona spoke with Nikki Battiste on CBSN what his office is doing to help schools navigate the pandemic.