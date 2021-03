"Edible masterpieces" help raise funds for fine arts The art and food worlds collide at Edible Masterpieces, an auction held by The Art Fund in London. Amateur bakers take their best shot at duplicating the famous works of legendary artists such as Picasso, Dali and Warhol in cake or pastry form. The charity helps raise funds for galleries and museums across Great Britain. CBS News' Alphonso Van Marsh reports.