Ecuadorian election goes to runoff vote; Anti-corruption candidate wins Guatemalan presidency The presidential race in Ecuador will head to an October runoff after no candidate in Sunday's special election secured 50% of the vote to declare victory. In Guatemala, anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo was elected president Sunday with 58% of the vote. Will Freeman, a fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joined CBS News to discuss the two elections.