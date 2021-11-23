Economic woes cripple Biden approval ratings, new polling shows A CBS News poll shows just 33% of Americans approve of President Biden's handling of inflation, with only 44% approving of the job he is doing overall. As CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, Mr. Biden is hoping to build economic stability by reappointing Jerome Powell for another term as Federal Reserve chairman. Alex Gangitano, a White House correspondent for The Hill, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the economy could shape the future of Biden's presidency.