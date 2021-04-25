Live

Ebola vaccine proves "highly protective"

A new Ebola vaccine is proving "highly effective," the WHO said. The medicine could prevent another epidemic like the on that swept killed more than 11,000 when it swept through West Africa. CBSN's Dana Jacobson has more on the vaccine.
