Ebola-free nurse reunites with dog

Nina Pham, who contracted the Ebola virus after treating patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who died of the virus, reunited with her dog Bentley in Dallas. The dog had been placed in quarantine for 21 days over fears that he too would develop the virus.
