Ebola-free nurse Amber Vinson celebrates after release from hospital Amber Vinson, the second Dallas nurse infected with Ebola, left an Atlanta hospital Tuesday and thanked her care team for treating her back to health. Meanwhile, nurse Kaci Hickox who spent days in an isolation tent in New Jersey with no signs of Ebola, now plans to defy requests by Maine officials to be in quarantine for 21 days. Gayle King reports.