Easter in Ukraine: No church, no electricity, but Ukrainians still have faith In the Ukrainian village of Lukashivka, the local church was destroyed in the process of pushing out the Russian forces who had occupied it, but still, the congregation gathers in the bombed-out ruins. The local priest, Father Serheii, told CBS News' senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams that his Easter message is this: "Jesus was resurrected, and Ukraine will be too."