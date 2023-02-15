Watch CBS News

East Lansing mayor on the deadly MSU shooting

Police are searching for a motive after three Michigan State students were killed and five others hurt in a shooting Monday. East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon talks with Prime Time host John Dickerson about leading his community through a mass shooting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.