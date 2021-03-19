Live

East Coast soaking from Florida to New England

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and a tornado warning ripped through Central Florida. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, heavy rain also moved through, causing flood concerns for areas dealing with melting snow. Eric Fisher of WBZ-TV reports.
