Earthquakes rattle central Oklahoma

Cushing, Oklahoma, was hit by a 5.0 earthquake Sunday that destroyed numerous buildings. Since 2010, the number of earthquakes magnitude three or greater in the state has jumped from two or three a year to almost 900. Omar Villafranca reports.
