Earnest on Manning commutation, John Kerry, president's final news conference Josh Earnest took over as President Obama's White House press secretary in 2014. He's delivered more than 350 briefings in that role and has confronted reporters on a wide range of issues, from Iran to health care, and even award shows. Earnest joins "CBS This Morning" from the White House briefing room to discuss President Obama's decision to commute Chelsea Manning's sentence, nostalgia and how often Mr. Obama and President-elect Trump communicate.