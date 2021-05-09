Early investor Roger McNamee urges Facebook to "fix the product" Roger McNamee, one of Facebook's early investors and a former mentor to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, warns of the social media giant's harmful and potentially irreversible effects on society. McNamee, managing director of the private equity firm Elevation Partners, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the argument he makes in a new Washington Monthly essay, "How to fix Facebook -- before it fixes us." He claims Facebook has prioritized advertisers and not protected users. McNamee still holds a stake in Facebook.