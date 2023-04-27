Watch CBS News

E. Jean Carroll cross-examined in Trump trial

Columnist E. Jean Carroll faced cross-examination from former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the New York trial of her civil lawsuit against Trump, in which she alleges that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s. Elaine Quijano reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.