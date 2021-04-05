Live

Dylann Roof's childhood friend speaks out

Caleb Brown and Dylann Roof were good friends from grade school until high school. Brown only knew his childhood friend to be a happy, normal kid, so he was shocked to hear what Roof had allegedly done. Vinita Nair reports.
