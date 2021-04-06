Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dylann Roof indicted on federal hate crime charge

Dylann Roof, the accused gunman behind the massacre at a South Carolina church, was indicted Wednesday on a federal hate crime charge. CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford has details of the indictment.
