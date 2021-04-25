Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dunkin Donuts teams up with Pop Tarts

Dunkin Donuts is teaming up with Pop Tarts to make coffee-flavored treats. Pop Tarts will now be available in chocolate mocha and vanilla latte. CBSN's Kristine Johnson has more on their collaboration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.