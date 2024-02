Dulcé Sloan talks about about her journey with therapy, dating and supportive relationships Comedian and actress Dulcé Sloan, known for her wit on "The Daily Show" since 2017, looks to captivate readers with "Hello Friends! Stories of Dating, Destiny, and Day Jobs," a collection of personal essays that promise humor and insight into her multifaceted career. She joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her latest venture.