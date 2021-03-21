Live

Watch CBSN Live

Duct tape couture

Duct tape was first introduced on the battlefields of World War II, as a waterproof tape for sealing ammunition cases. Today, it serves much more esoteric purposes, including some crafty fashions. Serena Altschul unravels the story of duct tape
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.