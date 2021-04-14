Live

Watch CBSN Live

Duck pals: A girl and her duck

A 5-year-old in Maine has an inseparable bond with her duck. Not a toy duck -- a real, live duck. She believes she is the duck's mom, and vice versa. Steve Hartman went "On the Road" to meet this dynamic duck duo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.