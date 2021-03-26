Live

Duchess Kate makes first appearance in months

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first official appearance in several weeks to welcome the president of Singapore to London. The event came one day after she and Prince William revealed their second child is due in April. Norah O'Donnell reports.
