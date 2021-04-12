Graphic bodycam video released of deadly police shooting in Minnesota Warning: Some may find the footage in this video disturbing. Police in a Minneapolis suburb released bodycam footage from the officer involved in Sunday's deadly shooting of a young Black man during a traffic stop. The police chief told reporters he believes it was an accidental discharge, and while he described the video as graphic and unedited, he said the public needs to see it. Jamie Yuccas reports from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.