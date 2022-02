Shoe retailer DSW partners with HBCU design students Students at Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, the first historically Black college and university with a focus on design, will have the opportunity to design, produce and sell their own footwear brands in partnership with Designer Brands Inc., the parent company of shoe retailer DSW. D'Wayne Edwards, president of Pensole Lewis College, joins CBS News to discuss the new program aimed at diversifying the industry.