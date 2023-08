Who will win the legal battle over drug prices? Medicare is scheduled to start negotiating lower prices in the fall with drug companies as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act President Biden signed in 2022, but several of the largest players hope they never have to negotiate at all. Leading industry groups sued the administration in June, claiming the program violates the First and Fifth Amendments. Josh Nathan-Kazis, health care reporter for Barron's, joined CBS News to examine the legal arguments in the case.