Drug overdose deaths skyrocket nearly 30% to 93,000 in 2020 Preliminary data from the CDC shows drug overdose deaths skyrocketed to a record 93,000 in 2020. That's a nearly 30% increase from the previous year. CBS News' Jeff Pegues explains what fueled this spike. Then Joe Schrank, program director of the Heavenly Center, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how cannabis can be a crucial tool in fighting the opioid epidemic.