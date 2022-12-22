Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American The Drug Enforcement Administration said it seized in 2022 more than 379 million doses of fentanyl, which officials said is enough to kill every American. The agency reported this week that it confiscated over 50 million fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder this year. Regina LaBelle, director of the Addiction and Public Policy Initiative at the O'Neill Institute at Georgetown University, joined CBS News to discuss.